After two solid NTFA division one performances how will eighth-ranked UTAS approach playing top of the table St Pats?
It's a question Lions coach David Manktelow has pondered this week ahead of Saturday's match at John Cunningham Oval.
The mission is even tougher than usual with about 10 outs due to university students going home to their families for the holidays.
The outs include centre half-forward Tanner Mckenzie, wing Kye Moore and rover Ben Hillen.
Manktelow spoke of each individual taking pride in trying to beat their direct opponent.
"I just want us to pay respect and understand that if you give them space, they will carve us up because they are a good side," he said.
"But if you can cut the space down and be disciplined about your performance that you're going to beat your man on the day. If 22 guys do that, you never know what happens in footy."
The Saints won by 180 points when the sides met in round two.
While UTAS will go in as firm underdogs, it was a different story last weekend against Meander Valley.
They triumphed by 20 points and secured their second win of the season.
"It's probably the first time in four years that we probably were classed as favourites in a game but I knew what Meander were going to bring," Manktelow said.
"It was a pretty tough game, the pleasing thing was in the past we probably would have dropped that game.
"We've been in positions like that before in the past and probably dropped them.
"It was about bouncing back, the group was really disappointed with losing to Evandale a couple of weeks ago after being in front at three-quarter-time.
"We didn't want to have that feeling again."
The Lions had a breakthrough against the Eagles despite going down by 16 points.
"In that third quarter, we played probably our best footy for the year, just the way we want to move the ball quickly and freely," the coach said.
"And we scored four goals in 10 minutes."
Evandale would kick four goals in less than 10 minutes to put the game away in the final term.
"It's been our issue that we've allowed sides to kick clumps of goals and that's probably what's beaten us even against some of the good sides even though they've beaten us by 90 points," Manktelow said.
The Lions mentor said the group left the ground very disappointed and it was "probably the first time for a long time, they've had that sort of sick feeling" of losing a close game.
Recruit Tim Reynolds (Hobart), who is among the top six in the league MVP votes, featured in the Lions' best in their past two matches.
"He's been sensational and would be leading our best and fairest," Manktelow said of the strong-marking player.
"He's actually training to be a doctor so he's a smart cookie.
"He was playing centre half-back for our first couple games. But then we just don't have a ruckman so he put his hand up.
"He's not tall but he just competes."
The coach added: "He wasn't going to play, he just wanted to train at the start of the year. But you could see that he could play and he's well-liked."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
