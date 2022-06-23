Can you buy an election? Tasmanian candidates' Facebook ad spending revealed

A Facebook ad promoting a Tasmanian Liberal candidate in the 2022 Federal Election ranked among the most viewed in the country, but ultimately failed to get her over the line come election day.
A new report from The Australia Institute found an ad for former Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower racked up more than 950,000 impressions on Facebook, putting her impact in line with the nation's top rated Facebook ads including key national ads by the Liberal National Party and the United Australia Party.
Despite Ms Bower's surprising reach, her campaign spent just under about $5500 on the ad, which ran between March 17 and May 21.
This was part of an overall $10,000 ad spend on through her Facebook page, a figure dwarfed by her opponent Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell, who spent just shy of $35,000 on Facebook ads through his campaign page in the same period.
Mr Mitchell's most viewed ad tallied up less than 350,000 impressions and cost about $4500.
Ms Bower's suprising Facebook performance may in part account for the 4.26 per cent swing in her favour at the election.
Despite this swing, however, the final tally fell in Mr Mitchell's favour with 50.92 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote.
The report also ranked neighbouring Braddon among the electorates most targeted by Facebook ads during the election campaign. Braddon placed fifthteenth in money spent on Facebook and Instagram advertisements during the election at $63,500.
The electorate of Kooyong - the seat of former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg - ranked first for Facebook ad spending at just under $340,000.
The vast majority of the money spent in Braddon came from the Liberal side of the aisle, which accounted for $48,000 across a two-month period.
Amplifying this disparity, Braddon MHR Gavin Pearce outspent his opponent Labor's Chris Lynch sixteen to one through their corresponding Facebook pages at $108,000 to just $6700, respectively.
Likewise, incumbent Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer outspent Labour opponent Ross Hart three to one during the campaign at $30,200 to his $6700.
Statewide, the Coalition garnered the most impressions of any party at 17.2 million compared to 11.7 million for Labor ads.
It should be noted that Meta - the company that owns Facebook and Instagram - only collates spending through an individual's corresponding page and so figures may not be indicative of larger advertising spent by others or on other platforms.
That said, in Lyons, Braddon and Bass, the candidate who spent the most on Facebook ads ultimately won their respective races.
