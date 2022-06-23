Launceston's great winter mug battle has been launched and residents are encouraged to to taste their way around the city to decide the region's best mug-bound offering.
Cityprom people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said 15 businesses across Launceston will compete for the best mug offering in the city.
"We've got some really creative offerings on the tasting menu this year and we are encouraging workplaces, friends and family to get together and taste test their way around the city as part of Winterlicious," Ms Biggelaar said.
"The winning business will win a prize, a hospitality voucher to spend in the city to celebrate the win.
"The voters will go in a draw to win a staycation in the city for one night and also a dinner voucher to celebrate their time in Launnie.
"One of the great things about this promotion is we see businesses getting their stuff together and having a team building day where they go out and try a bunch of the different products on offer.
"This is all about getting out and feeling the warmth over Winter. We know it's a tough time to get people out of the house when it's cold. Being able to offer all of these nice, warm beverages and soups is just a great way to get them out and explore the city," she said.
Delicia Acai, Launceston's newest hospitality business, is participating in the competition this year and owner Jen Lee said she was very excited to take part.
"Brave the cold this winter and try some new spots. It is a wonderful way to find a new favourite café or bar," Ms Lee said.
Businesses partaking in the competition include: Vegout, Florence Cafe, Tinka, Dragonfly Team Arcade Bar, Charlie's, CWA, Valley Coffee, Cake O'Clock, Delicia Acai, Cinco Passiones and Sabina's.
For more information and to vote visit launcestoncentralcity.com.au/mugalicious.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
