George Town's Tyeisha Hinds (16), Molly Clark (10) and Isabella Brunacci (9) are among the top 15 vote-getters in the NTFAW division one MVP vote count.
The versatile Brunacci will miss this Saturday's second versus third battle against Meander Valley at home.
Co-coach Dave Marshall explained she sustained an ankle injury against Longford in round nine and will likely return after the Saints' bye which is next weekend.
"She's been going really well, we started her on a wing and then we put her in the backline," Marshall said.
"And then we put her forward. She's one of those players who keeps the ball in the areas that they're required. She's got great pace, good skills and is easy to coach."
Ruck Elieen Blyth and centre half-back Charlotte Long are also unavailable for Saturday's match.
But Marshall is hopeful the Saints will get defender Renee Wilson back this week who has been out with a hamstring injury for more than a month.
The co-mentor said consistency had characterised the Saints' past three wins against Deloraine, Longford and Evandale.
Beating the fourth-ranked Eagles by 49 points was a highlight.
"We struggled a little bit in the first half because we went out there with the bare 18 as we had to make up a few numbers due to illness and people being unavailable," he said.
"So we had to bring in players who hadn't played in a while to make the numbers. The side actually adapted really well.
"After half-time we played really well and it was a good team effort."
Numbers have been a consistent challenge for George Town despite their success this season.
"It is each week, I suppose there's a lot of illness going around the community - the whole football community," Marshall said.
"You're adjusting every week and can't get your best side on the track because there's always somebody unavailable."
The co-coach said the group was getting prepared for a big encounter with the Sunettes.
"We're both going to see where we are at," he said.
"Other than South, I suppose it's really Evandale, Meander or ourselves that can be a challenge to South so it's good to play the top teams."
Marshall reflected on how the Saints got the job done against Meander Valley by 16 points in round two.
"We controlled the game a bit with our skill level really at that early stage of the season," he said.
"So our skill level with our kicking and marking was really good. We managed to keep possession of the football for the majority of the day."
South Launceston and Longford face-off in the other division one clash on Saturday while Deloraine and Evandale have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
