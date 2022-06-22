New Launceston constables hit the streets in their first week

Seven new Tasmania Police constables began their first placement in Launceston this week.
The four women and three men all originally hail from Launceston, which Newstead-born Constable Paige Kroon sees as a major benefit.
"It definitely makes a big difference knowing the community and knowing the surroundings a little bit better as well," she said.
Constable Kroon said she was nervous for her first day on the job, but felt prepared by the training that had come beforehand.
"It's a very different set up at the academy compared to actually stepping out into the field, but we've got the resources available to us and we'll be doing a lot of learning along the way."
That sentiment was echoed by fellow new recruit, Constable Branden Pietersz, who said he felt "fantastic" to begin the job after two years of hard work.
"I didn't make it through the first year [...] I feel like I need to mature and build the confidence needed for the job. If anyone is interested in joining up, a good piece of advice is to prepare - mentally and physically - for the first few stages of training," he said.
Looking to the job at hand, Constable Will Jones was eager to get out and experience the variety community policing has to offer.
"All the jobs are different each day, so you are never really sure what you're going to come across but a good variety of things will be really nice to work on and build skills with," he said.
When asked what more experienced officers had highlighted as important, Constable Jones pointed to good communication as a chief skill.
"I think somebody that can communicate really well is a good start. You need to be able to talk to everybody."
Meanwhile Constable Indiana Everard said everyone at the new station had been really nice but was preparing herself for the realities of the first few days.
"I'm expecting a lot of paperwork, but hopefully we can get out on the street soon," she said.
Launceston Inspector Nathan Johnston welcomed the new additions to the station, saying they would help boost numbers ahead of a new "well-being-focused" roster coming in next month.
"The new graduates have helped to provide those extra resources so we can have some surge capacity. It's really exciting for Launceston," he said.
The seven new constables at Launceston are part of 24 recent graduates heading around the state. Of the remaining constables, two have started work at Devonport station, two at Bellerive, four at Burnie, five at Hobart, and four at Bridgewater.
