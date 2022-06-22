The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New Launceston constables hit the streets in their first week

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLICE TO MEET YOU: Constables Branden Pietersz, Indiana Everard, Will Jones, Grant Holt, Paige Kroon and Maddy Nolan (centre). Picture: Paul Scambler

Seven new Tasmania Police constables began their first placement in Launceston this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.