Fresh Comedy are bringing back comedy to the state, with the announcement of this first big show in six months.
Two big headliners in Nick Cody and Luke Heggie will be performing at the Tramsheds Auditorium in Launceston on July 16.
The duo will bring the laughs with Nick Cody, who has featured on various shows such as Have You Been Paying Attention and comedy festivals such Edinburgh Fringe and Luke Heggie, who started out as a RAW Comedy winner and is a two-time ARIA Award nominee for Best Comedy Release.
As well as comedy the duo will be recorded a live version of their podcast, Mid-Flight Brawl.
"The podcast is where we talk about different instances of air travel rage and incidents and we discuss one example each week. We do a live version of it at some of the shows and then we do stand-up afterwards. There is something for everyone," he said.
"Everyone has seen or has been involved with drama involving air travel, there is always a drunk idiot or someone doing something crazy, so it's a good topic with lots of stories."
Mr Heggie said he enjoyed performing for Tasmanian audiences.
"Tassie audiences are great, they travel in to come have a good laugh and I've been down to Tassie a few times and I've always had a great time," he said.
For tickets to Fresh Comedy's double header Nick Cody Luke Heggie, visit trybooking.com
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
