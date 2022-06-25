When a game of football was not just about the money

I WAS never much into playing sport, hiking is more my style, however, Rob Shaw's "Tassie has to take control of its destiny'' (The Examiner, June 14) was brilliantly honest.
Take the nationwide adulation, the multi-million dollar pays, the billion-dollar stadiums and ongoing expenses for such colossal infrastructures out of the game and what do we have? Honest grassroots self-confidence, friendships, community spirit and love of the game.
I don't begrudge anyone reaching for the stars, I simply hate such imbalance. Spending such outrageous amounts of taxpayer dollars on the top end, so little on grassroots.
It's been decades since the late great "mighty Robins", Meander's grassroots footy team, ran onto the ground, but the town has never lost the spirit of community.
Dan, an avid Tassie bushman and Carlton fan, my beloved life partner, like many Tasmanians played footy. He enjoyed nothing more than hearing his cricket bat whack that cricket ball.
Not much money, just sponsors, great friendships and the hilarious adventures of his sporting days.
Only days before his death in April 2020, he spoke of AFL management in no uncertain terms, and among his choice words were "don't bow down Tassie".
That was Dan, regularly a man of choice words, and he didn't bow down to anyone.
BEFORE our politicians decide to spend millions on football, I suggest they spend some time in the emergency department at the LGH.
I was there for nearly three hours recently. My friend had already been there for about six hours when I arrived. I counted more than 40 people in the room.
When he was finally allowed to leave, he still had no definitive diagnosis, without waiting potentially another two to three hours for someone to come and interpret the results of his scans.
The staff deserve the highest praise. In what I considered to be a challenging workplace, they were all outwardly calm and controlled, tolerant and patient with everyone, despite two crying babies.
Is it fair, though, that they have to work under such conditions? Surely it's far more important to pour money into health than into upgrading or building a new stadium.
Many people enjoy football, but everyone should be able to enjoy good health and to access treatment out of hours when necessary, without having to wait so long.
WHEN reading the discussion on vehicle lights by John Stewart and Ed Sianski (The Examiner, June 11) I recalled an article in a copy of the RACT magazine in its June 2017 issue.
The heading read "Road Rules". Among other rules was the one relating to lights: "A driver must not use any light fitted to their vehicle that may dazzle another road user".
How does that work for the blue lights that dazzle all approaching vehicles, plus some driving lights fitted to some vehicles? Why are these not banned so they comply with our laws?
FURTHER to comments by John Snooks (The Examiner, June 15) and Michael Guy (The Examiner, June 21), here are some relevant facts:
Australia produces 415 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which is 1.16 per cent of world production, and output will fall as the process of industrial suicide continues.
China produces 10 billion tonnes, which is 29 per cent of global emissions, figures which will rise as the construction of more coal-fired power stations and blast furnaces continues.
Why, then, do we see domestic protests about our CO2 production directed at us, never against China?
Likewise, the Pacific islands are reported to be vocal against Australia's alleged role in climate change but also have nothing to say about China.
Too cynical to suggest a link with chequebook diplomacy?
