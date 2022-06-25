Two Australian performers, Darren Coggan and Damien Leith, are back on stage with their tour dedicated to two iconic songwriters, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Two Of Us - The Songs Of Lennon & McCartney is a mix of iconic songs from The Beatles pop history, along with the richness and diversity of Lennon and McCartney's solo careers.
Darren and Damien are well-placed to be paying homage to these iconic musicians, as both have a long history of writing and performing, garnering acclaim from audiences throughout Australia.
Many would know Damien Leith when he shot to fame after winning Australian Idol in 2006. Darren Coggan kicked off his career after winning Toyota Star Maker in 1996 and now has a collection of Golden Guitars to his name.
A great song will always be able to stand up on its own, just on a guitar, or a piano, and as we all know, the songbook of Lennon and McCartney is filled with such gems.- Darren Coggan
It was a love of The Beatles that sparked the two performers to seize the opportunity and the concept for Two Of Us was created.
To keep the songs true to how they would have sounded back when they were first penned, Darren and Damien keep it uncomplicated on stage, just a guitar, a piano and two voices.
"Damien and I were discussing how fabulous it would be to go back in time to 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool and be a 'fly on the wall' witnessing the intuitive genius of John Lennon and Paul McCartney as they threw ideas back and forth writing their treasure trove of hits," said Mr Coggan.
"Imagine hearing those songs as they were first written? As a songwriter myself, I really enjoy the feeling of performing songs in their original form, there is something very honest and emotionally raw that seems to allow the songs to breathe.
"A great song will always be able to stand up on its own, just on a guitar, or a piano, and as we all know, the songbook of Lennon and McCartney is filled with such gems. It's good to go back to the well and hear a song as it was born, without distraction of other production elements and sometimes they can take the listener on a whole new journey."
For Mr Leith, there has been something about The Beatles that has consistently inspired him throughout his career. He is finding from the small number of launch shows of Two Of Us that they have performed so far, that this feeling seems to be something that resonates with audiences too.
"So many occasions in my life have a Beatles song associated in my memory," said Mr Leith.
The two-hour show is back-to-back hits - songs like Hey Jude, All You Need Is Love, Help, Imagine, Mull Of Kintyre, Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Jealous Guy, Beautiful Boy and Blackbird. Mr Coggan said these songs are still as relevant to music fans today as when they were first penned.
"The evolution of the Lennon and McCartney songbook, from their earliest compositions together, to their hits as solo artists, remain so durable because they broke their barriers between high and low art, and between musical genres," he says.
Darren Coggan and Damien Leith's Two Of Us - The Songs Of Lennon & McCartney will be performed in Devonport on June 30, in Hobart on July 1 and Launceston on July 2. For tickets visit the Theatre North Wesbite.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
