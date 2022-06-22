Three-way battle for second spot alive in GNL men's

South Burnie's second spot could be in danger as they host fourth-placed Queechy Penguins in the Greater Northern League men's competition.
The Hawks, who made the grand final last year, got the better of the Penguins the last time they met but Jakeb Morris' men have found form of late.
If they win, the Penguins could slide into second, as could Burnie Baptist, meaning South Burnie may even go as low as fourth.
Gunning for second spot, Burnie Baptist host Smithton as they aim to get back on the winners' list after a shock draw last week.
They split points with Tamar Churinga, who they beat in the first phase of games, and will be out to repeat the 8-0 Smithton result.
This is the third week of tough fixtures for the Saints, facing Queechy, South Launceston and now Baptist.
Tamar Churinga also have another challenge on their hands - the undefeated South Launceston.
A 14-0 score awaited them in round two but the Lions have shown they are a much-improved side, now sitting sixth on the table.
However, the Suns don't mess around, having scored double the amount of goals as the next best team - 72 to Queechy's 35.
West Devonport come back from their bye and are met with City Marians.
Marians' sole victory of the year came against the Dragons in round two, with West having won two matches since they faced off.
The two sides have been similar in front of goal, with West bagging eight and Marians seven but the Dragons have been much stronger in defence, conceding only 27 goals compared to their opponents' 42.
Two sides with the same win-loss record and a storied past battle for third place at Meercroft Park.
West Devonport and City Marians, who have met in several grand finals in the past few years, will face off for the third time this year.
They've barely been split, with the first meeting a 2-2 draw before a rematch three weeks later saw West Devonport emerge 3-2 winners.
West Devonport have been one of the league's highest-scoring teams this year with 34, with Marians' defence slightly stronger - conceding 19 compared to 21.
The league leaders will meet the bottom side as South Launceston and Smithton clash at St Leonards.
The Saints have been close but are yet to secure any points this season, while South Launceston have won six, lost two and drawn one, which was last week's tussle.
South Burnie host Queechy Penguins in what shapes to be an interesting match-up for both sides.
The Penguins sit behind South Launceston on goal difference, while the Hawks are only one point outside of finals.
Should the Hawks be able to cause an upset, they may rejoin the revolving door that is the top four.
Queechy won the match-up earlier in the year 3-0.
