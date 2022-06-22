A strong fleet of young Tasmanian players will return to national competition on the Gold Coast this week.
Fifteen players from around the state will take part in the 11-and-under, 13-and-under and 15-and-under Australian teams championships at the KDV Sport complex in Carrara.
Launceston will be represented by Hunter Richardson and William Carswell in the 11-and-unders, Oliver Carswell and Doug Sheppard in the 13-and-unders and Jack Heathcote in the 15-and-unders.
Four Tasmanian teams are taking part in the Rod Laver Cup (11-and-under boys), Mary Hawton Cup (13-and-under girls), Sproule Stephens Cup (13-and-under boys) and the Reid Cup (15-and-under boys), while Alicia Dale will be a part of a combined team in the 15-and-under girls.
11-and-under boys: Charlie Marsden, Hunter Richardson, William Carswell, Lochie Sampson. Coach: James Bolzonello
13-and-under girls: Xanthe Hooper, Britta Russell, Paige Jacobson. Coach: Catherine Kreuger
13-and-under boys: Oliver Carswell, Banjo Seeger, Doug Sheppard, Ethan Clemons. Coach: Sahil Sahil
15-and-under boys: Lachlan Browne, Balin Russell, Jack Heathcote, George Anderson (injured). Coach: Raph Durek
15-and-under girls: Alicia Dale
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
