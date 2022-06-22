Launceston children and young people tried out four different sports aimed at people with disabilities with the first Launceston Activate Inclusion Day held on Wednesday.
At the Elphin Sports Centre, Basketball Australia, AFL AusKick, Cricket Tasmania and Ten Pin Bowling Launceston, along with Disability Sports Australia and Variety organised a try-out day for Launceston schools.
Variety event manager Nikki Long said the event was about connecting everyone to sports they enjoy.
"We're working with children with disabilities from schools across the Launceston community. We're giving them pathways into sports that are inclusive," she said.
Each sport already had an active organisation for any of the children to join in the Launceston area.
Ms Long said they hope to bring a second lot of sessions in November.
"There's been some great responses from schools all over Tasmania to be able to participate and have these opportunities for students," she said.
Basketball Australia pathways manager Tom Kyle flew from Brisbane to help out with the wheelchair basketball activity, Mr Kyle was thrilled to see so many children enjoying the sport.
"It's really about just exposing the game to children and getting them to have fun with it," he said.
"They might want to play the game as they get older. And some with disabilities obviously can't play the other forms of the game."
Mr Kyle said team sport was about getting out and spending time with others.
"For most of the kids that have a disability of any form, it's just involvement in a community," he said
"The key component is that there is something like a wheelchair that doesn't have to be an obstacle. It can be an enhancement.
"Taking a game of basketball and saying there's a wheelchair version of that breaks down all the barriers and prevents those people with wheelchairs just sitting at home."
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten attended the event, saying it was fantastic to see sports being inclusive.
"They'll meet, get to understand each other better learn new skills and a bit of social inclusion going on and then also some develop a skill in the sport.
Inclusion Days were also held in Devonport and Hobart.
Alison Foletta
