The Examiner
Home/News/National
Watch

How to keep your outdoor pets safe during the winter frost

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
June 22 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How to keep pets warm this winter

We're not the only ones feeling the bite as we enter the colder months - our furry and feathered friends feel the cold too.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.