The Hockey One League's much-anticipated return is nearing, with fixtures announced for season two.
First played in 2019, the league's return has been delayed two years, with the Tassie Tigers to play their first game back on Friday, September 30, in Hobart.
Advertisement
The season will open the night before with HC Melbourne and NSW Pride.
Tasmania finished third in the inaugural men's competition, with Eddie Ockenden picking up player of the tournament, while the women's side finished in seventh.
After years of waiting, competition general manager Andy Crook is eager to get the ball running on season two.
"Hockey fans have had to wait but we can now confirm the schedule with assuredness and plan for the league to return in a big way," he said.
"Having the fixtures locked in is a significant step to getting the league back in the minds of hockey fans."
"With blockbuster matches scheduled in the early rounds, season two promises to start with a bang.
"We are blessed and fortunate in this country to have some of the world's best hockey players, so the competition and standard of the league is elite."
The league prides itself on being "the only domestic league in Australia that is truly gender-equal", with every fixture a double-header featuring men's and women's teams.
While match times are yet to be released for the fixtures, the league says "each match day will feature a double-header within a three-hour window".
All fixtures will be played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, building a sense of familiarity with match days.
The Hockey One League replaced the Australian Hockey League as the country's premier competition and features some different rules to regular play.
Once a field goal is scored, the teams will be given the opportunity to score again, going one-on-one with the goalkeeper in a shoot-out.
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.