A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on the Midland Highway near Launceston.
Advertisement
Tasmania Police responded to a 000 call reporting the single-vehicle crash shortly after 8am on Wednesday morning.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said inward bond traffic was significantly impacted by congestion building on the southern outlet heading north toward Launceston.
The crash was cleared and the highway reopened at about 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.