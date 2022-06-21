No place like little homes

Launceston mother Stacey Lodge and her two young children have been living in a van for over two years. In that time, she has languished on a waiting list for public housing.
Ms Lodge is just one of the thousands of Tasmanians caught up in the state's housing crisis.
The poor and vulnerable wait years for public housing, while first homebuyers are finding their dreams beyond attainability. At the bottom of the rung, homelessness is on the rise.
Housing is becoming something of a third rail of Tasmanian politics.
But Launceston builder Steven Simeoni is hoping to relieve pressure on the system through an initiative to begin building small, cheap houses for as little as $115,000.
His company, Tas City Building, is set to open a new office and production line in Invermay that will produce 150 pre-fabricated house sets per year.
He said he has had an initial meeting with ministry officials about supplying the houses as part of the state government's goal to construct thousands of new dwellings over the next decade.
"They have got to build 10,000 houses over the next 10 years, and I think we are the fastest and cheapest way to do that," he told The Examiner.
Mr Simeoni's small houses were designed by S. Group in Launceston, and will come in one, two and three-bedroom variants.
He will offer different colour schemes, and prices will range from $115,000 to $135,000.
His new production site in Montague Street will employ 15 people, half of whom will be unskilled labourers, he said.
"It's all going to be pretty standard - we want to make a lot of these, it's all about getting them out quick to get roofs over peoples heads."
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said small, cheaper houses could fit into the government's 10-year $1.5 billion plan to deliver 10,000 new homes.
"Part of this plan is recognising the role that small houses can play, especially in providing affordable choices for Tasmanians," Mr Barnett said.
He pointed out that the government had already built 48 small modular units, and was planning to build 54 more by June next year.
He also confirmed the government would be releasing a request for tender to procure more units in the coming weeks.
"Interested providers of small houses are encouraged to monitor the tenders website and make a submission, if appropriate."
Matthew Pollock, Master Builders of Tasmania chief executive, said his organisation welcomed the government's target of 10,000 new homes over the next decade.
"To meet this ambitious target, we do need to explore all options available to us, including building smaller homes and using construction methods that use cheaper materials," he said.
"We should be building across the spectrum of housing needs."
Adrienne Picone, Tasmanian Council of Social Services chief executive , said homelessness or sub-standard housing in a rich society such as Tasmania was unacceptable.
She said the state government must "explore every option and pull every lever at its disposal to ensure all Tasmanians have a safe, secure place to sleep at night".
Initiatives to build cheaper prefabricated houses were examples of this, she said.
"This is the kind of ingenuity and thinking outside the box we need."
Mr Simeoni said his small homes initiative had raised interest from mum and dads looking at granny flats and shacks, as well as from councils, churches and charities looking to do more with their land.
"With the [rising] cost of building units and houses, people are looking at building these instead of unit developments."
He said he was in discussions to build 97 of the small houses for a subdivision in Hadspen.
He is also talking to municipalities as well to build small houses on council land.
"There are three large groups I'm talking to with a lot of land that are interested in doing this, and they are going to help their community putting roofs over people's heads."
Some of these clients were still choosing to build traditional houses, he said.
"We are doing 21 houses in Campbell Town, and it cost twice as much as these small houses."
Mr Simeoni said there had always been a little stigma in Australia about small modular houses - but that was changing now.
"The cost of building housing has skyrocketed - it's out of reach for a lot of people, so there is now no choice. We have to do something like this if we want to solve the problem," he said.
He estimates the cost of building new houses has risen by about 50 percent in recent years.
He said timber, plaster, steel, and many other building products all rose sharply in price as the pandemic closed factories and clogged up ports the world over.
