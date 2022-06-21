While strikers traditionally get the glory and headlines, Launceston United co-coach Lynden Prince said defence has been pivotal to his side's 100 per cent league and cup campaign.
A solid centre-back in his prime at Riverside, Prince is proud of a defensive unit which keeps changing but producing the same results.
"I've been really impressed with the back four this season," he said.
"They are playing really well as a group. We've probably had six players rotated through there doing multiple roles and they've all done really well."
Spearheaded by captain Nichola Clark, the defence has been built around new signing Jess Newell and club stalwart Katie Hill with Neve Farquhar, Maddie Lohse and Laura Dickinson operating as full-backs.
"They are all playing at least a couple of positions and providing good options which is what I really like to see because it means whichever game we play, we have a solid back four.
"They are starting to read the game a bit better and are very tight as a group.
"They back each other up very well and the communication is starting to kick in."
However, United have kept just one clean sheet in 10 league and cup matches and Prince believes Sydney Carnie's efforts deserve better. The ever-present keeper has been in superb form, particularly in the Statewide Cup final win against Kingborough.
"Clean sheets for Sydney are definitely next on the agenda," he added.
