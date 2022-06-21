The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Plibersek expected to make decision on MGG's tailings dam at its Rosebery mine in mid-July

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
June 21 2022 - 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Decision on MMG's tailings dam expected in July

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is expected to make a decision on whether to overturn federal government approval for a tailings dam at MMG's Rosebery mine in mid-July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.