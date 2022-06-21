Decision on MMG's tailings dam expected in July

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is expected to make a decision on whether to overturn federal government approval for a tailings dam at MMG's Rosebery mine in mid-July.
Ms Plibersek through legal representation in the Federal Court on Tuesday sought to have hearings on the matter scheduled for July 19 delayed.
Lawyer Kim Pham said whether or not Ms Plibersek set aside or supported the decision made by former Environment Minister Sussan Ley, the court hearings would be moot regardless.
The Bob Brown Foundation and MMG argued for the July hearing date to remain.
The foundation has brought on the court challenge against approval for a tailings dam on the basis that rainforest clearance would wipe out habitat for the endangered Tasmanian masked owl.
Justice Mark Moshinksy decided to keep the July hearing date, but ordered case management hearing for July 11.
The trial, when it takes place, will run for two days and rely on testimony from four witnesses.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
