$25,000 grant provided for Fingal preschool services

Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House has received a $25,000 grant to buy a new vehicle for its Building Blocks early learning program.
As part of the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's nationwide funding scheme, the community centre was awarded the grant to aid in recovery after the 2019-2020 fires.
The Fingal Valley saw 33,200 hectares burn during the devastating fire season, threatening the town of Fingal before being brought under control in July 2020.
With the mobile Building Blocks service providing playgroups, parenting advice, referrals and support to the regional area, the new vehicle will allow the child-support program to reach a much wider part of the Break O'Day region.
The initiative, which was started at St Helens in 2006 but now services the Break O'Day, Bicheno, and Dorset area, is funded by the Department of Social Services but had no budget for vehicle costs.
Under the FRRR's Strengthening Rural Communities funding program nearly $800,000 has been awarded to 67 communities nation-wide, with more than half of the funding directed towards bushfire recovery for grassroots initiatives.
FRRR Place Lead Jill Karena said flexible funding programs like the SRC were crucial to supporting regional areas as climate issues and cost of living pressures increasingly impacted remote areas.
Ms Karena said a noticeable trend among the latest round of grant applications was an interest in community gardens and access to food.
"With the cost of living rising on top of the food shortages that are happening as a result of the pandemic and natural disasters like drought and floods, there are growing concerns in rural areas about food security and the lack of access to nutritious, affordable food," she said.
A previous FRRR grant was used to help set up a community garden at George Town Neighbourhood House.
The not-for-profit fund is now taking applications for a COVID-recovery stream for regional communities affected by the pandemic, and will close August 30.
