Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House's Building Blocks early childhood program supported with grant

By Clancy Balen
June 22 2022 - 2:30am
$25,000 grant provided for Fingal preschool services

Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House has received a $25,000 grant to buy a new vehicle for its Building Blocks early learning program.

