Important message to our valued readers

June 26 2022 - 6:00pm
CHANCE TO WIN: From today readers have chance to win one of 10 $4000 fuel cards or one of 20 runner-up $500 fuel cards. We'll be publishing a different secret code word in each daily edition of the paper between June 27 and July 9.

The cover price of your printed copy of The Examiner increases from today.

