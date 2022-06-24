Starts Monday: win fuel for a year

FROM Monday, June 27, The Examiner is giving readers the chance to win free fuel for a year.
Don't miss Monday's newspaper for your first chance to win one of 10 $4000 fuel cards or one of our 20 runner-up $500 fuel cards. We'll be publishing a different secret code word in each daily edition of the paper between June 27 and July 9. Simply locate the new daily code word published in the newspaper each day, go to the entry form on our website, enter the code word and provide your contact details to complete your entry.
Or you can use your smartphone to scan the QR code accompanying each day's code word and it will take you straight to the entry form at www.examiner.com.au/freefuel
Winners will be drawn by computerised random selection on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
There are a total of 30 prizes to be won. The total prize pool is $50,000.
You can find the full terms and conditions online at www.examiner.com.au/freefuel
