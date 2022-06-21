The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Farmers and Grazers Association warns deadly weather may return to North-West

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
June 21 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TFGA president Ian Sauer.

There are fears that the deadly storm that cut power to thousands of residents and damaged property across the North-West will be repeated in the near future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.