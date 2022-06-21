The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania's chief thoroughbred steward moves to new position

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 21 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VACANCY: The thoroughbred code is again without a permanent chief steward after changes to ORI management. Picture: Greg Mansfield
Wynburn Ruby wins her Tasmanian Oaks heat in the fastest time at Mowbray on Monday night.
Buckle Up Avery wins her Oaks heat at 20-1. Runner-up Calgary Stampede started 100-1.

Advertisement

Ad

Tasmania's Office Of Racing Integrity has been urged to find a new permanent chief thoroughbred steward as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.