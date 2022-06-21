Advertisement
Tasmania's Office Of Racing Integrity has been urged to find a new permanent chief thoroughbred steward as a matter of urgency.
This follows confirmation that Ross Neal, who took up the position only 7-1/2 months ago, has now been appointed racing integrity and stewards manager on a 12-month contract.
Tasmanian Jockeys Association general manager Kevin Ring said it was now vital that ORI find a suitable replacement for Neal.
He said a permanent appointment was necessary to maintain confidence that race meetings would be run "in a professional manner re integrity and safety."
As yet, ORI has given no indication whether it will again advertise the position nationally or fill it from within its own ranks.
Racing Director Justin Helmich has advised Ring that he is "currently considering the options".
Neal has not chaired a thoroughbred meeting since early February.
He has been chairing most harness meetings in the absence of Steve Shinn while also serving as acting integrity and stewards manager.
Helmich confirmed in an email to Ring this week that Neal had now been "successful in a selection process for the fixed term RISM role".
He has been appointed for 12 months which is about as long as ORI may remain in existence if the government accepts the recommendation of the Dale Monteith report to implement a new integrity structure.
In a separate email to industry bodies last week, Helmich confirmed that Bruce Free would remain acting chairman of thoroughbred stewards until July 31.
Roger Brown would be acting harness chief steward for the same period.
In his email to Ring, Helmich said that the position of integrity and stewards manager "was a crucial one within the ORI structure."
He said Neal had been filling in for some time and his successful application meant "I will (now) be able to have him fully engaged in the role".
Helmich said, as far as the thoroughbred code was concerned, Neal's responsibilities would include -
RIDER (and attendant) drug testing enhancements to make the racetrack safer for riders.
INPUT into apprentice training which would benefit their development.
INCREASING focus on trainers presenting horses fit to ride - particularly with respect to barrier manners.
WORKING on rule changes which would benefit the industry overall (at the same time) removing stubborn and historical practices that were outdated and no longer had purpose.
CONTEMPORISING the Tasmanian approach to thoroughbred racing to ensure that the state was keeping in touch with industry best practice.
Helmich said that Neal would continue to "keep a close eye" on all codes of racing including the operation of the stewards' panels.
This would include periodic participation on the panel of all three codes.
Wynyard greyhound trainer Ben Englund will be looking for his second Tasmanian Oaks win in three years after Wynburn Ruby recorded the fastest time in Monday night's three heats at Mowbray.
Wynburn Ruby ($1.18 fav) led all the way and bolted in by almost eight lengths in 29.43 at her first start for 2-1/2 months.
She will jump from box 6 in the $7380-to-the-winner final.
Englund won the Oaks final in 2020 with Wynburn Lethal.
In a blowout for punters, Buckle Up Avery won the second heat for Leith trainer Gary Johnson, also scoring by almost eight lengths in 30.25.
After being slightly slow to muster speed, Buckle Up Avery raced around the field on the first turn to take up the running and the $21 chance went on to win like an odds-on favourite.
Calgary Stampede ran second at 100-1 while $1.70 favourite Mini's Magic finished tailed off last after striking trouble on the first turn.
A vet examination revealed Mini's Magic had bruising on her left hind leg and a superficial stomach wound and she has been stood down for 14 days.
The final heat saw an impressive win by the Michael Pearce-trained Dashing Pippa ($1.75) who was last on settling but finished strongly to get up in the last stride in 30.04.
Draw for the final - 1 Buckle Up Hazel, 2 Buckle Up Elise, 3 Buckle Up Aria, 4 Calgary Stampede, 5 Dashing Pippa, 6 Wynburn Ruby, 7 Camrose, 8 Buckle Up Aria. Res: Pop's Promise, Black Roses.
Quick Joey Small brought up his 28th win in the other main race at the meeting, the $5000 Winter Stakes.
Reigning horse of the year Newhart faces a formidable task if he returns to racing in the $30,000 Deloraine Cup at Mowbray on Sunday.
The Barry Campbell-trained six-year-old has been given the steadier of 64kg in the open handicap over 1450m.
However it is a race where apprentices can claim if Campbell chooses to go down that path.
Newhart has a rating of 102 after winning the Devonport Cup, Thomas Lyons and Mowbray Stakes at his last three runs in Tasmania early last year.
He subsequently had two unplaced runs in Victoria in the spring before being sidelined by injury.
Newhart has looked good in two recent Spreyton trials.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
