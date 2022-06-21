The rise of the Kingborough Tigers has caught the eye of many this year, including Launceston midfielder Brodie Palfreyman.
Speaking on Instagram last night as the Blues approach the second week of their double bye, the 23-year-old spoke highly of the Tigers.
"Over the last couple of years we've had a good rivalry with them," he said.
"They've been building up and getting better and better each year and they've really impressed me with their couple of big recruits that they've got and the core players that they've retained."
Joining the competition in 2014, the Tigers made finals for only the second time last season before adding some crucial recruits to their list this season.
The likes of powerful midfielder Kieran Lovell and tall forward duo Jack Tomkinson and Jordan Lane, as well as the return of Tyler Carter from injury, have held them in good stead.
They picked up their first-ever win in Launceston last weekend, defeating the Northern Bombers with a kick after the siren from Lane, which has since gone on to receive national attention.
It hasn't only been the Tigers showing major signs of improvement this season, with Paflreyman also taking the next step in his game.
Winning the Blues' best and fairest in 2017 as an 18-year-old having joined the club from Western Storm a year earlier, he's battled shoulder soreness in the last few years after reconstruction.
Impressing onlookers this season, Palfreyman sits fourth in the player of the year competition, equal on votes with Colin Garland and behind Sam Siggins, Jobi Harper and Eddie Cole.
"I think getting the body healthy [has helped], the last couple of years I haven't been at 100 per cent so that was my key focus throughout the pre-season," he said.
"From the coaches, they've been drilling into me to take the game on, take the ball forward, get it going and play with a bit of flair."
He didn't just praise the Tigers, speaking highly of several teammates including young ruckman Tiernan McCormack and prominent forward Brendan Taylor.
McCormack is one of six Blues to make their debuts this season.
"He joined us from Prospect under-16s and has taken the ruck role this year with Wags [Joe Groenewegen] still sitting out with injury," Palfreyman said.
"I've been really impressed with him as well as Jacko Thurlow.
"He's played a fair few AFL games and I think we've only seen a snippet of what he can do so everyone should be keen to see him in the second half of the year."
Taylor sits eighth in the TSL goal-kicking this season, having booted 20 goals.
"Internally, he's rated really highly but externally he doesn't get a lot of acknowledgement so I've been really impressed with him and his forward craft," Palfreyman said.
"He always pops up and kicks a couple of goals if not more.
"Alec Wright also had a good season last year and has kept building on that - he's one of the best centre-half backs in the competition."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
