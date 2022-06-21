Big games from St Pats skipper Tom Hilder and South Launceston captain Hayley Breward have seen them take the lead in the NTFA division one MVP vote counts.
Hilder (three votes) was outstanding in his team's win over Evandale while Breward (five votes) starred against Deloraine.
Bracknell's Matty Dennis stood tall to help the Redlegs overcome George Town and polled three votes.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in the men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
