St Pats captain Tom Hilder leads NTFA div one vote count in 2022

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:30am
UP HIGH: UTAS Lions' Tim Reynolds flies for a mark. He's broken into the top six of the NTFA division one MVP vote count. Picture: Paul Scambler

Big games from St Pats skipper Tom Hilder and South Launceston captain Hayley Breward have seen them take the lead in the NTFA division one MVP vote counts.

