Launceston badminton player Paul Kwok enjoyed success at the Greater Northern Championships held in Deloraine.
Having won the Northern Tasmanian Badminton Association singles championship last year, Kwok backed it up by taking out the open singles - his first statewide tournament win.
Getting through the first two rounds in tough three-set matches, including a win over fellow Launceston player and second seed Louis Lee, he defeated Brent Munday in the final, winning 21-14 21-10.
Kwok wasn't the only Launceston player to have open-level success at the championships, with Chi Chien Gooi taking out the women's doubles.
She partnered with Annalea Reid, who grew up in Launceston before moving to Hobart, to defeat number-one seeds Jenny Badger and Maria Shelverton 21-11 21-17.
Munday was able to recover from his singles loss, winning both the doubles and mixed doubles titles.
He partnered Rowan Henderson to defeat Kwok and Li Hong Chew, also of Launceston, 21-17 21-15, before playing with Caorui Ouyang in the mixed, defeating Scott Viney and Badger 23-21 21-23 21-13.
Ouyang also enjoyed winning two titles, defeating Reid 21-11 21-17 for the open women's singles.
Other Northern players to win their divisions were: Viney, Gooi, Chew, Anton Gova, Martin Valencia and Anna Cui.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
