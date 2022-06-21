New housing affordability, homelessness approach needed

Councils through their planning responsibilities and their influence over the release of land have a big say in shaping housing form and supply. Despite the importance of homelessness and affordable housing, it is often an afterthought in the history of land use and urban planning. We only need to look at the history of Launceston suburbs such as Mayfield and Ravenswood to see this where housing was not initially supported by the right mix of commercial and other community infrastructure. Perhaps a core objective of the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act should be preventing homeless, there is no mention of homelessness or affordable housing in the Act.