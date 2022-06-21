New housing affordability, homelessness approach needed

There seems to be general agreement that homeless and affordable housing in Tasmania has not been fixed after more than 75 years of the Commonwealth and state governments holding the reins.
Before that, housing the homeless and making housing affordable fell mainly to charitable organisations and local councils.
Advertisement
Maybe it's time to go back to the future in Tasmania? Indeed community organisations and councils continue to play a key role in housing, it's just that the legislative frameworks and funding are now largely under state and federal government control.
The early efforts in Launceston to house the homeless were led by groups such as the Launceston Benevolent Society who had two 'alms houses' on High Street in the 1890s. albeit for the "aged poor of the higher classes". Before that, some of the homeless men were housed in what is now the Launceston Barracks on Paterson Street.
Women were housed in the local gaol.
There are some compelling arguments to rethink the role of local government in housing, right across the continuum from a tent to secure accommodation.
Homelessness is usually very local and needs granular responses that can both focus on prevention as well as being able to support people from homelessness through transition accommodation to secure affordable housing. Much of the day-to-day interaction, especially with homeless people, is with community service agencies and councils - for example, in how bylaws are enforced and in the provision of food.
The housing continuum has many gaps in it, especially around short-medium term accommodation. This is where knowledge of local assets comes in. For example, some councils are engaged directly with the public, community and private providers in establishing tiny houses.
There are government incentives to build them in your backyard as well so long as you rent them out. A big issue is the raft of planning issues that come into play around building standards and energy supply and plumbing etc. Mostly local council issues.
Responses need to be flexible. State and Commonwealth governments are not that agile whereas local councils and community agencies can be if they choose to.
Councils through their planning responsibilities and their influence over the release of land have a big say in shaping housing form and supply. Despite the importance of homelessness and affordable housing, it is often an afterthought in the history of land use and urban planning. We only need to look at the history of Launceston suburbs such as Mayfield and Ravenswood to see this where housing was not initially supported by the right mix of commercial and other community infrastructure. Perhaps a core objective of the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act should be preventing homeless, there is no mention of homelessness or affordable housing in the Act.
Often the issue is the complex organising of conversions and modifications required and someone to operate local facilities such as hostels. Again councils are often in the prime position to knit these challenges into a solution alongside community agencies - such as has been happening with the City Mission precinct in Frederick Street.
Your council or mine might not - at the moment - look like a front runner to more formally share the housing reigns but the evidence is that with proper funding, skills and authority to act they could do a better job. Indeed the City of Launceston council is already taking a lead in joining up local services for a shared voice on the issue.
There is a lot of disruption at the moment in housing. For example, in many country areas houses are being converted to short-term tourist accommodation which reduces the stock available for other uses.
Being close to the action, being agile, flexible and being empathetic with a long-term view of client pathways to affordable housing are core to solving the crisis.
Under the watch of state and Commonwealth governments, homelessness has increased and housing affordability decreased. Other countries such as the UK have devolved responsibility for homelessness back to local authorities and reconceptualised the focus from need to risk.
The focus on risk means much earlier efforts around prevention and building homelessness assessments into all policies (such as Airbnb and potential accommodation associated with all new facilities).
Tasmania seems to be searching around for a new role for local government and this ought to be in the mix. It would be a good test of the next round of the Launceston City Deal if homelessness and affordable housing could be a centrepiece of how the three levels of government could work together on a major social problem - and be the first in Australia to solve it.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.