Controversial Waratah-Wynyard councillor Darren Fairbrother did not return to Monday night's council meeting after a barrage of criticism and questions from disgruntled members of the community and his elected colleagues.
Having earlier cited an interest, Cr Fairbrother left the room when motions relating to his future were moved by councillors Kevin Hyland and Mary Duniam, and failed to return for the remainder of the agenda.
Last month, Cr Fairbrother was fined and placed on the community protection register after having been found guilty in the Burnie Magistrates Court of exposing himself to a woman and her son on a North-West beach.
At the council meeting, Cr Hyland moved a vote of no confidence in Cr Fairbrother, while Cr Duniam called on the council to write to the state government to request that it review the eligibility criteria for candidates and councillors.
"Cr Fairbrother's activities for which he has been found guilty and sentenced has brought the town of Boat Harbour into disrepute, the council and councillors into disrepute and the whole municipality of Waratah-Wynyard into disrepute," Cr Duniam said.
"Four codes of conduct (complaints) have now been submitted from this council to the local government division of Tasmania in an attempt to bring to the attention of our community that we are hearing what you say and we are doing all that we legally can."
Cr Hyland said he was over the situation during opening remarks for his motion.
Earlier in the night, several community members asked questions of Cr Fairbrother and made clear their displeasure.
Preolenna's Cody Hutchinson asked those in the room to raise their hand if they supported registered sex offenders to be leaders in the community. No hands were raised.
While Wynyard resident Corey Speers argued that Cr Fairbrother had breached at least three sections of the councillors' code of conduct.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
