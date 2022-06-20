The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Update in cruelty law

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:58am, first published 5:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFORMS: RSPCA Tasmania CEO Jan Davis says pronged collars are cruel and unnecessary, with laws proposed to stop their use.

The use of pronged collars will be banned and authorised officers will have greater power to enter properties and seize animals under a range of proposed changes to Tasmania's animal welfare laws.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.