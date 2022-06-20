The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

RentRabbit reveals Tasmania's tightest suburbs for renters

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROPERTY SALES: Mikaela Chilcott, of Elders Real Estate Ulverstone. Picture: Eve Woodhouse.

Three Tasmanian suburbs have rental vacancy rates of zero and areas in all of the state's main regions are desperate for more rental stock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.