Three Tasmanian suburbs have rental vacancy rates of zero and areas in all of the state's main regions are desperate for more rental stock.
That is according to a new report on Tasmania's rental crisis from rental property review business RentRabbit.com.au
It found Ulverstone and Southern suburbs Rokeby and Moonah had rental vacancies rates of zero.
Wynyard, Mowbray, Kings Meadows, and West Moonah also made its list of the top seven Tasmanian suburbs it said were desperate for more retail stock.
It said the suburbs desperately needed more rental stock to come onto the market because they had incredibly low vacancy rates, low average household incomes and were below average in socio-economic status.
RentRabbit co-founder Ben Pretty said the rental crisis was one of Tasmania's biggest issues.
"There are many suburbs across Tasmania where vacancy rates are very low and tenants are struggling to find somewhere to live," he said.
"For affluent tenants in more privileged suburbs, they at least have more options in terms of where they can live, especially as many of them are knowledge workers who can work remotely.
"But for the many tenants who have low household incomes and who live in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, they're really struggling right now and have very few options.
"We hope the new Albanese Government can work with the Tasmania government to find a way to increase the level of rental supply and solve this problem, although we recognise there are no easy answers."
State Labor Shadow Housing Minister Ella Haddad described the report's findings as shattering.
"The report shows rents in those suburbs have increased between 11.8 and almost 16 per cent over the past year and families are spending between 43 and 53 per cent of their income on rent, well above the definition of housing stress," Ms Haddad said.
"Vacancy rates in the areas ... are below the 1 per cent mark.
"This is yet another clear indication of a government that over almost a decade has simply failed to build and confront a housing crisis that it created and continually fails to provide solutions."
Elders Real Estate Ulverstone property representative Margaret Montgomery said the local rental market been quite tight for some time.
"There's not a lot of available rentals and they're getting up to the higher end prices, which makes it difficult for younger people and people on benefits to be able to afford them," she said.
"There are quite a few investors out there purchasing.
"That will possibly slow down now interest rates are going up."
She said they tended to leave existing tenants in place, while new subdivisions tended towards owner-occupation.
A zero vacancy rate means all rental properties are being filled within 21 days of being listed for rent.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
