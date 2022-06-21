The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 22, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Better energy crisis solutions exist for Tasmania, for Tasmanians

MATTERS OF OPPORTUNITY

SOMETIMES moments of great opportunity arise which require a departure from present plans. When circumstances change, we should change with them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.