Better energy crisis solutions exist for Tasmania, for Tasmanians

A pipeline is proposed from Trevallyn Lake, which has insufficient water to generate electricity full time, but will also be asked to meet Tamar Valley irrigation and Bell Bay's industrial needs. A bold and better solution is the creation of a Tamar Lake that will collect the total freshwater flows of the South Esk and North Esk, solve all of Launceston's sediment problems, be a huge bonus for river users and create a scenic reservoir 80 per cent the volume of Sydney Harbour.