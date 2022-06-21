Better energy crisis solutions exist for Tasmania, for Tasmanians

SOMETIMES moments of great opportunity arise which require a departure from present plans. When circumstances change, we should change with them.
There are such moments now in terms of electricity and water.
Advertisement
But Tasmania is in danger of dealing away our ace on the first and ignoring the second. Tasmania's lakes and rivers were handed to Hydro at no cost other than to deliver low-cost sustainable electricity forever.
Designed to benefit the community, but also to attract industry, that old strategy is even more attractive today as Tasmania is the only state offering emissions-free power.
But a trans-Bass cable now connects us to the grid and mainland prices, which will keep rising. To rub salt in the wound, an eye-watering $3.5 billion second cable is proposed to further lock the state into the troubled network.
We should unhook from the connector and prepare for the rush to relocate here. New industry will come if competitive power is offered with a reliable fresh water supply.
A pipeline is proposed from Trevallyn Lake, which has insufficient water to generate electricity full time, but will also be asked to meet Tamar Valley irrigation and Bell Bay's industrial needs. A bold and better solution is the creation of a Tamar Lake that will collect the total freshwater flows of the South Esk and North Esk, solve all of Launceston's sediment problems, be a huge bonus for river users and create a scenic reservoir 80 per cent the volume of Sydney Harbour.
These are not new ideas, but circumstances have changed dramatically. Who could have predicted blackouts, soaring prices or freshwater problems.
There are better solutions.
WE should definitely follow NSW and Victoria's example of an extra kindergarten year in the school curriculum.
Only in Tasmania, the extra play-based year should be compulsory and be inserted between years 10 and 11, so students can learn manners and where not to leave their toys when using e-scooters.
CONGRATULATIONS to former Rosevears Legislative Councillor Ivan Dean on recognition for his many years of public service with his recent award in the Queen's Birthday honours, a well-deserved honour.
However, Mr Dean is wrong with his opposition to the state government's intention to introduce mandatory voting in local government elections (The Examiner, June 14).
Current voter participation in local government elections statewide is just more than a pitiable 58 per cent, and it is even worse in my own West Tamar municipality where it is around a meagre 53 per cent; statistics that can only be described as appalling.
Voting is compulsory in state and federal elections and there is no reason why it shouldn't be in local government elections.
With results of local government elections often determined by just one or two votes between candidates, it is the easiest thing in the world with non-compulsory voting for local pressure groups, or those with vested interests, to manipulate the final outcome. This is not a myth as I have actually seen it happen.
Compulsory voting will reduce the possibility of manipulating council elections.
THIS week is World Continence Week, dedicated to providing people with access to affordable, reliable support for incontinence.
It's one of the most common conditions impacting Australian men and women, with one in four impacted.
Advertisement
Today Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will host a Continence Call-In Day for men impacted by prostate cancer. If readers have questions about treatment and management of the condition, they can call from 9am to 8pm for information and connection to support services.
Call 1800 22 00 99 - we are here to help.
IT'S perceived speed detection is the primary ingredient in the reduction of fatal and serious road accidents and considerable revenue is raised from it.
This debatable activity will increase because of its benefit to government coffers yet it remains to be seen if there will be a significant reduction in road deaths and injuries. More benefit would be achieved if the revenue from speed detection was channelled directly to the Road Safety Council to implement driver education starting at school level.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.