The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | June 21, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
June 20 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pretending COVID is over is an irresponsible government stance

LIFTING OF COVID RESTRICTIONS

Tourism and hospitality industry representatives, in particular, have argued since COVID is now "under control", most restrictions, including the wearing of masks, can be lifted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.