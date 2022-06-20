Police have charged five people with drink driving and also issued five defect notices as part of an operation on Saturday night.
In regards to the drink drivers, the highest reading was 0.090 and the lowest reading was 0.079.
The other readings were 0.083, 0.083 and 0.089.
In relation to the defect notices, the majority were issued for ineffective headlights (including only one headlight working); others were for no mud flaps and wheels outside guards.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson urged motorists to ensure their vehicles were safe and roadworthy, and said most service stations sold headlight globes.
"A vehicle driving with only one headlight appears to be a motorcycle to oncoming traffic and as such are a danger to crash as the width of the oncoming vehicle cannot be judged," the spokesperson said.
"Tyres can't protrude outside the body of your vehicle as they present a danger to other motorists and pedestrians and mud flaps prevent debris being flicked up into traffic following your vehicle.
"Enough is enough when it comes to breaking the rules and putting other motorists at risk.
"We need community support to keep our roads safe.
"If you see dangerous driving, report it immediately to police on 131 444, and if it is an emergency situation, dial 000," they said.
If you can't report the crime at the time but you have footage, you can submit it to the police evidence portal at https://www.police.tas.gov.au/report/.
This year to date, 31 people have died on Tasmanian roads.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
