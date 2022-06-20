Advertisement
Jockey David Pires labelled Travelling Gigolo a potential Devonport and Hobart Cups horse after the promising stayer wound up a successful campaign at Elwick on Sunday.
Travelling Gigolo made it four wins from his past five starts when he comfortably accounted for a moderate line-up over 2100m.
It wasn't the quality of the field but the manner of the win that impressed Pires.
"I know it wasn't an overly strong race but he carried 60.5kg on a track that was pretty messy so he's done a really good job," the jockey said.
"The race was a little bit muddling at times so I took off at the 1400m and got going - I wanted to make it a stayers' race.
"I think they'll put him away now and hopefully there will be bigger and better things for him at carnival time."
Pires said he didn't think the major cups would be beyond the Scott Brunton-trained four-year-old.
"They might have a crack at the Devonport Cup or something then go to the Summer Cup to see if he can get ballot-free entry into the Hobart Cup," the jockey said.
Travelling Gigolo wasn't seen as a two-year-old and has raced only 17 times for his six career wins.
Leading reinsman and successful trainer Conor Crook bowed out of Tasmanian racing with a win at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Crook scored with Kuyomi at his last meeting before he and partner Jordan Chibnall relocate to Shepparton in Victoria.
It will end a six-year involvement in Tasmanian harness racing that the 26-year-old said had exceeded his expectations.
"Initially, I came here to work for Ben Yole, who I had never met or spoken to," Crook said on a Tasracing podcast.
"I saw him advertising for a worker so I thought I'd come down for a couple of weeks... and I never went home.
"At the time, I certainly didn't envisage being where I am now."
Crook said it had been a hectic six years "but I've enjoyed every minute of it and I've got mixed emotions about leaving.
"I'm very thankful to Ben and Rohan (Hillier) and others for all the help they've given me."
Crook made his first appearance in the top 10 on the drivers' premiership in 2017-18 when he won 21 races.
He lifted his tally to 31 in 2018-19 before jumping to 71 in 2019-20 when equal second on the table and two wins behind Gareth Rattray.
His first premiership came the following season with 90 wins and he's leading again this season with 41 wins approaching the halfway mark.
He has also trained more than 70 winners.
Chibnall has also enjoyed considerable success since moving to Tasmania from Victoria in 2021, also to work for Yole.
She drove 38 winners in her first full season to easily win the female drivers' premiership and finish ninth on the overall table.
Another 20 wins have followed in the first half of this season.
She said she had benefited in many ways from her time in Tasmania but missed her family and was excited to be going home.
Longford trainer Barry Baker has been waiting to get a wet track for lightly-raced seven-year-old Captain Dave and finally got his wish at Elwick on Sunday.
Captain Dave made light work of the soft 7 going - rated a heavy 8 by some jockeys - to easily win the Class 1 Handicap with the trainer's daughter Chelsea in the saddle.
"He also won his maiden here when the track was new and, although it wasn't wet, it was chopped out," Baker said.
"I've been wanting to get him back to the turf on a wet track ever since.
"We wanted to run him here a fortnight ago but, because of his low rating, he didn't get a start."
Captain Dave had a rating of only 54 prior to his win and Baker is hoping the handicapper "is nice to us" and lifts him a few points.
"Otherwise I suppose his rating will be an issue again now," the trainer said.
Captain Dave didn't race until he was a five-year-old and has had only 21 starts.
He is named after his breeder, the late David Cochrane, who was widely-known as 'Captain Dave'.
Brighton trainer John Luttrell provided Sunday's longest-priced winner in Nev's Boy and is hoping to carry on his good form when his best horse Romary resumes at Mowbray on Sunday.
Romary has won two trials in preparation for her first start since mid-April, the latest at Elwick on Monday morning when she narrowly accounted for smart four-year-old Algernon.
She will make her return in a strong open-class race over 1450m where the other entries include 2020-21 horse of the year Newhart and group 3 Vamos Stakes winner Take The Sit.
Romary has been a real find for Luttrell since being purchased in Victoria for only $3500.
She has won six of her 10 starts in Tasmania and earned almost $93,000 in stakes.
Nev's Boy paid tote odds of almost 100-1 when he won Sunday's Benchmark 62 Handicap.
His previous three runs had been poor but prior to that he'd finished third to Music Addition and Reite Den Blitz in a stronger benchmark 68 race.
"He's always shown a lot of ability and he was helped today by a very good ride (by Bruno Neto)," Luttrell said.
The Tasmanian Turf Club will conduct its first meeting since Good Friday at Mowbray on Sunday.
The eight-race program has attracted 134 nominations including 28 for the 1220m Maiden Plate and 25 for the 1450m Benchmark 62.
The club will hold the last of its 26 meetings for the 2021-22 season on Sunday July 24 before Elwick hosts the season finale.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
