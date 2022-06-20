Kingborough's thrilling win at UTAS Stadium over the weekend has given them plenty of belief as they plot a course for finals.
Jordan Lane's goal after the siren sparked scenes of despair for North Launceston, while instilling new-found confidence in the visiting Tigers.
The win consolidated the Tigers in second position as they head into the break with a firm foundation to push for finals.
While Tigers coach Trent Baumeler believes winning a final will be mission accomplished, Kingborough's midfield maestro Kieran Lovell has eyes on a bigger prize.
"I definitely think we do [have the ability to win the title], whoever we come up against in finals they're all really great teams," he said.
"Launceston have a fantastic team, they're well-coached, well-drilled, so I think we've got to put ourselves in the best position by finishing as high as possible and then take it week-by-week."
Given Launceston are in top-spot and the Bombers are also finals contenders, UTAS Stadium could be the scene of Kingborough's finals mission.
After the euphoric scenes of Saturday's win, Lovell believes the Launceston arena will hold no fear for the Tigers.
"We probably haven't played our best footy up there," he said.
"So to have that win at this time of year is really good for our confidence knowing that there's every chance we'll have to play a final up there.
"We definitely came away with a lot of confidence."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
