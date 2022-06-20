The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Siggins lead player of year votes after round 13

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
June 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STELLAR: Lauderdale's Sam Siggins kicked eight goals against Glenorchy on the weekend and earned top votes. Picture: File

Sam Siggins was richly rewarded for his day out against Glenorchy as the Lauderdale star headed into the break with the player of the year lead.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.