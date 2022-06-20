Sam Siggins was richly rewarded for his day out against Glenorchy as the Lauderdale star headed into the break with the player of the year lead.
The Southern Bombers were far too good for the Magpies over the weekend in a 108-point win with Siggins delivering eight of their 22 goals and securing three votes.
Michael Blackburn's six-goal haul was rewarded with two votes and Josh McGuinness grabbed one vote for a Lauderdale clean-sweep of the votes.
The state league's other two fixtures were tight-run affairs which was reflected in the votes.
Clarence survived a North Hobart rally in the final term at North Hobart Oval to secure a two-point win.
Despite being on the losing side, Matthew Campbell claimed the three votes for the Demons after being judged best-afield.
A pair of Roos in Baxter Norton (two votes) and Keegan Ryan (one vote) claimed the remaining votes for their roles in Clarence's sixth win of the season.
North Launceston stalwart Corey Nankervis grabbed a solitary vote for the Bombers after they tasted a narrow defeat to Kingborough.
The Tigers' success came via a goal after the siren to Jordan Lane but it was midfied duo Kieran Lovell (three votes) and Eddie Cole (two votes) who were rewarded for their efforts.
The former Hawthorn on-baller has averaged 29 disposals a game since returning to the Tigers in the off-season and racked up 40 disposals and two goals against North Launceston.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
