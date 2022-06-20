The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Tasmanian weekend sports action: June 18-19

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been another big weekend of sports action and our photographers were there to capture it all.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.