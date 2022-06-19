The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A ceremony in City Park marked 120 years since the end of the Boer War

CB
By Clancy Balen
June 19 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REMEMBRANCE: Major Doctor Nicholas Chantler at the Boer War commemoration, City Park, Launceston. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Locals, veterans, and MPs gathered together at City Park's sandstone memorial on Sunday to pay their respects to the Tasmanians who served in the Boer War.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.