Locals, veterans, and MPs gathered together at City Park's sandstone memorial on Sunday to pay their respects to the Tasmanians who served in the Boer War.
Running from 1899 to 1902, the conflict between the British Empire and Dutch-Afrikaner republics in South Africa claimed the lives of 42 Tasmanians.
The midday service, led by retired Major Dr Nicholas Chantler AM, featured a Catafalque Party, wreath laying ceremony, and scripture reading by Tasmanian historian Reg Watson.
Mr Watson has organised and led the commemorative day in Hobart and Launceston for the past 32 years, with this year being his first time not leading the ceremony.
He said with memorial services for the conflict no longer occurring on the mainland it was important that Tasmania led the way.
"We went as Tasmanians and came back as Australians,"
"The impact of such a war perhaps, has been forgotten. But nonetheless, it still has an impact for many today," he said.
City of Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said it was important for the community to remember those that had served their country and given their lives.
"There's a number of people in the community who have had relatives and family who were affected by the war, so as a council we believe it's important to continue to support this day," Cr van Zetten said.
Minister for Veterans Affairs Guy Barnett said the war was notable for being the first occasion Tasmanians received the Victoria Cross, the highest award in the Australian honours system.
