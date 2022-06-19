The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A community fundraiser at Mole Creek has raised money for Oscar Cripps' leukaemia battle

CB
By Clancy Balen
June 19 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Oscar Cripps (right) with his friend Jaxon in an aeromedical plane simulator at Preson Rodeo. Picture: Supplied

Members of The Mole Creek community and the Royal Flying Doctor Service hosted a fundraiser on Sunday for Oscar Cripps, a four-year-old boy diagnosed with leukemia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.