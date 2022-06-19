Members of The Mole Creek community and the Royal Flying Doctor Service hosted a fundraiser on Sunday for Oscar Cripps, a four-year-old boy diagnosed with leukemia.
The event was held at the Mole Creek football ground and featured a raffle, plane simulator, VR goggles, coffee and food vans, a car show, and face painting. Before the day had even begun, the community had raised $8000 for Oscar.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Oscar must now go through a difficult chemotherapy roster and faces a three-year treatment journey that involves regular aeromedical flights to Royal Hobart Hospital.
Shantelle Rogers, Oscar's mum, said after her son's diagnosis, finding time to work was impossible but through the money raised some normality could return to the family's lives.
"We will never, ever be able to thank everybody enough - we just feel so lucky that everybody loves Oscar as much as we do," Ms Rogers said.
"It just means that instead of having to worry about the money side of things, we can concentrate on just spending time with Oscar".
The RFDS also supported the day with a stall, as well as providing RFDS mental health worker Joe McLennan to come and chat with the community.
RFDS fundraising coordinator Lana Best, who assisted with the day, said they wanted to support somebody that they had strongly connected with over the course of the year.
"The important thing is that by getting out and about like we did here at this event, we connect with the community," Ms Best said.
"It's about making sure people in rural and remote areas know that even though they've got barriers to getting into the city to get certain services, those barriers of time and money, fuel, escaping from work - we want them to know they can come to us".
