The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

AMA says new funding falls short

CB
By Clancy Balen
Updated June 19 2022 - 5:43am, first published 1:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Medical Association has said National Cabinet's extension of COVID-19 50-50 hospital funding until December falls short of addressing long-term issues across the health care sector.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.