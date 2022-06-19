AMA says new funding falls short

The Australian Medical Association has said National Cabinet's extension of COVID-19 50-50 hospital funding until December falls short of addressing long-term issues across the health care sector.
AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid said the funding extension was a "critical first step" but that it would not fix "a decade of hospital underfunding".
"This short extension will not see us through the hospital crisis, nor through COVID, nor through the additional pent-up demand from two years of lockdowns," Dr Khorshid said.
Advertisement
The AMA president said the 50-50 funding arrangement should be made permanent, the 6.5 per cent growth cap on federal hospital funding be scrapped, and further funds provided for capacity expansion at public hospitals.
The current funding arrangement, originally set to expire in September this year, requires the the federal government to pay 50 per cent of new costs, up from 45 per cent.
The extra three months of funding will cost the federal government $760 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.