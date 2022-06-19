Advertisement
Former Kiwi pacer Racketeers Boy ran the second-fastest 2200m ever recorded on the track to score an upset win in the Free-For-All at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Trained by Troy Hillier and driven by his brother Rohan, Racketeers Boy stormed home to beat Lockaway Kacie and hot favourite Sunny Sanz in a mile-rate of 1:56.5.
It was less than a second outside the track record of 1:55.7 set by Victorian star Go Dancing in April this year.
And it bettered the previous record of 1:56.6 that had been held by Scooterwillrev since July 2018.
Racketeers Boy has now won eight races and about $55,000 in stakemoney since being purchased in New Zealand by Troy Hillier and his co-owners.
Rohan Hillier settled the seven-year-old in fifth place on the pegs while Sunny Sanz was bowling along in front.
Gareth Rattray went for home at the 400m on the favourite and he turned into the straight with a commanding break.
However he started to paddle in the closing stages and Racketeers Boy ran past him to score by almost 5m with Lockaway Kacie just cutting Sunny Sanz out of second.
Well bred three-year-old Mucho Mover produced a tough performance to record his third career win in the Vizpix Broadcast Services Stakes.
The Roll With Joe gelding is a son of Beautide's half sister Fuscienne.
Trainer-driver Todd Rattray tried to lead from barrier 2 but he was crossed by Vivid Stride who is turn was headed by Ideal Pace.
Mucho Mover was in danger of getting caught in an awkward spot but, with the field spreading out, Rattray was able to get away from the pegs at the 1300m.
The $2.30 favourite faced the breeze for the rest of the race but still proved too strong for Ideal Pace, scoring by 1.8m, with the other runners a mile back.
There was another strong staying performance in the Trainers Encouragement Pace when Major Davvin sat in the death to beat Miss Barty by a short half head.
Spreyton trainer Steven Davis is making the most of the restricted races as Major Davvin has now won two in a row.
The races are only open to trainers who had 10 or less winners last season and they must have had the horse in their stable prior to April 1.
Davis has prepared Major Davvin throughout his career which has now netted eight wins.
Trainer Barry Campbell sounded as perplexed as punters after Zeva Royale's win in the 1390m Maiden Plate at Elwick on Sunday.
The four-year-old mare has often been well supported during her 10-start career but was largely neglected in the betting when she edged out Zewinna by a nose at odds of $20.
"I think there are two of her," Campbell admitted.
"Her first run for me was very good then she went awful at her next start.
"So we took her back to the trials and she went like a bomb.
"But last start at Spreyton, Codi (Jordan) rode her a treat and she was the first horse beaten."
Anthony Darmanin took over for the mare's latest assignment and suggested post-race that she might know a few tricks.
"I thought she was going to win easily but then she stopped and waited for the other horse," Darmanin said.
"In the end, I wasn't sure that I'd got there."
Victorian first-starter Nina Carmella landed some good bets when she led throughout to easily win the 1100m Maiden.
The four-year-old Brazen Beau mare opened at $12 on Saturday and was backed into odds-on before finally starting at $2.50.
Diggers Rest trainer Tony Romeo, who has several horses staying with Scott Brunton, was rapt with the win.
"We bred her ourselves and and she won like a good horse - she went very good," Romeo said.
Jockey Siggy Carr said Nina Carmella had given her an easy ride.
"She bounced straight on the bunny then relaxed when I asked her to and quickened when I asked her to," Carr said.
"She felt like she'd probably be better on top of the ground but it was still a convincing win."
Carr said she only picked up the ride at acceptance time at which point she "didn't know anything about the horse or the trainer."
Apprentice Chelsea Baker was the only jockey to ride multiple winners as she continued her successful debut season.
Baker scored on Captain Dave for her father Barry and Kuroset for Scott Brunton who finished with a treble.
She's now had 21 wins since making her debut in February at a strike-rate approaching 20 per cent.
Brazilian-born jockey Bruno Neto won his first race on the Tasmanian mainland on rank outsider Nev's Boy ($91 on the local tote).
Neto, 35, rode for 15 years in Ireland and England before coming to Australia.
He rode two winners on King Island over summer.
Three heats of the Tasmanian Oaks highlight the 10-race greyhound program in Launceston on Monday night with a couple of short-priced favourites expected.
The Greyhound Recorder's price assessors have Wynburn Ruby and Mini's Magic well into the red for their heats but the final qualifier is considered more open.
Dashing Pippa ($2.70) just shades Buckle Up Hazel ($3.00) for favouritism with Wynburn Dixie ($4.40) also well in contention.
The $7380-to-the-winner final is on Monday week along with the Tasmanian Derby which has no heats due to a lack of nominations.
Winners of each Oaks heat will receive a free service to West On Augie.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
