The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Kiwi pacer flies to upset win at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
June 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPSET: Racketeers Boy, driven by Rohan Hillier, wins the FFA at Mowbray on Sunday night upsetting hot favourite Sunny Sanz. Picture: Stacey Lear
Apprentice Chelsea Baker took the riding honours again at Elwick on Sunday with a double.
Siggy Carr hadn't heard of the horse or trainer when she took the ride on plunge horse Nina Carmella.

Advertisement

Ad

Former Kiwi pacer Racketeers Boy ran the second-fastest 2200m ever recorded on the track to score an upset win in the Free-For-All at Mowbray on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.