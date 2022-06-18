It's not often that a Vanuatu youth international makes a major impact on the Men's Northern Championship.
But Micah Tommy did just that as Launceston City won their derby at Riverside 2-0.
Having rocked up at training and asked to play, the 23-year-old striker was thrust straight into the reserves match, catching plenty of attention, not least with an audacious bicycle kick.
Sufficiently impressed, City put him on the bench for the seniors match and Tommy came on midway through the second half to head in the second goal from a Macka Hancox cross.
Riley Fellows had given City a first-half lead with a stunning long-range curler.
Tommy has played two games for Vanuatu under-20s, five in the Fijian Premier League, three in the Oceania Champions League and is in Tasmania as a seasonal fruit-picker.
"We gave him a run in the reserves, liked what we saw so put him on for the seniors," said City coach Justin Dyer. "He's a good pick-up."
City dominated goal chances and would have won by more but for some excellent saves by Olympic keeper Will Ferrall.
"We did not put away our chances but we got a few injured players back and have some young guys coming through so we feel we've got enough depth in all areas."
Olympic coach Jared Colgrave responded: "Another positive performance. It's always hard with the changes to the team each week but I'm really proud of the way we fought. They were two excellent finishes from City and losing the better Klug one minute into the second was the difference in the game."
Northern Rangers lost 2-1 at home to Somerset with Bryley Jordan on target for Peter Savill's men.
Second-placed Launceston United took full advantage with a priceless 2-0 win at third-placed Devonport, Walter Da Silva with both goals.
Ulverstone walloped Burnie 8- 0.
Sisters were doing it for themselves in Launceston United's 3-0 win at Devonport in the Women's Northern Championship.
Neve and Ava Farquhar were both on the scoresheet with Bella Duff completing the scoring for Ellie La Monte's side.
Title-chasing Northern Rangers went on a goal spree against Somerset Sharks at the NTCA Ground.
A hat-trick for Moana Chamberlin and two for Abbie Chugg plus singles to Madison Berne, Neva Trinajstic, Lucy Cogger and Zara Daniel earned an emphatic 9-1 win.
Doubles to Meg Connolly and Milly Wing and singles to Chloe Worthington and Matilda Reilly earned Riverside a 6-0 win over Launceston City.
Meanwhile Ulverstone kept the top three squeezed together by beating leaders Burnie 1-0.
There were 12 goals scored in the Women's Super League even though there was only one fixture played, Devonport Strikers claiming all of them in a rout of bottom-placed Olympia Warriors.
It was a similar tale in NPL Tasmania as runaway leaders Devonport inflicted a 10-1 thumping on Olympia.
Roberto Fernandez Garrido claimed a hat-trick with Ali Dulleh and Joel Stone adding two each and Henry Andrews, Brody Denehey and Baxter Tu completing the scoring.
South Hobart defeated Glenorchy 3-0 to leapfrog them into second place.
A Sam Berezansky double and another from Nick Morton did the damage which would have been worse but for former Riverside keeper Reef Murfet in the Knights' goal.
Kingborough Lions won 4-0 at Clarence in the day's late match.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
