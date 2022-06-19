Editorial: COVID-19 is not the only health crisis facing our hospitals

Three more months of Commonwealth hospital funding for all states and territories was the commitment that came out of the first national cabinet of Anthony Albanese's prime ministership.
The decision to maintain a 50-50 split of state and federal hospital funding has been universally welcomed by health organisations and state and federal policymakers alike.
Three months is not a long time, but the deal represents about $750 million hospitals would not have seen if the previous agreement ending in September remained in play.
While on face value $750 million sounds like a big number, split that up across six states, two territories and the major hospitals within each - Tasmania has four - then that number starts to look a lot smaller.
With each hospital receiving such a small share you might ask why the deal was applauded and welcomed by most everyone?
The answer is simple, hospitals are a financial black hole, they cost a lot of money to run and consume a tremendous amount of cash.
In making the announcement, Mr Albanese said the money represented the omnipresence of COVID- 19, a health issue that required further and ongoing support.
He's not wrong, but COVID is not the only crisis facing our hospitals - to infer that the pandemic is the most pressing concern is to malign the seriousness of a host of other pressing issues facing the acute sector.
Not enough beds, not enough staff, ambulance ramping, service shortages and a surgery backlog are just some of the issues facing Tasmanian hospitals that would benefit from extra funding.
Only a few months ago as Mr Albanese was campaigning in Tasmania - on a platform of health - and the Australian Medical Association stood outside the emergency department of the Launceston General Hospital and called on the incoming government for more support.
The AMA called for a change to funding that would make state and federal contributions a 50-50 split on an ongoing basis and remove the cap on federal spending.
The deal - if implemented - would net Tasmania an extra five per cent in hospital funding, with Treasurer Michael Ferguson confirming the state's contribution would not decline.
COVID has been, and is horrific, not in the least for those working in our hospitals. It's likely they, like many others, have welcomed the continuation of funding - temporary though it may be.
It's also certain they would be the first to explain COVID is not the only health crisis facing the hospitals, and any approach to fixing those crises must understand that and fund them accordingly.
