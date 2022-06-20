A new shop in Launceston focused on providing Tasmanians with a good time opened on Charles Street last Thursday.
Adultshop.com sales manager Mia Lasini said a number of people had come into the new store to liven up their sex lives.
Advertisement
"This is an adult store, we are non judgmental, we welcome everybody," Ms Lasini said.
"It's light and bright and airy and friendly and everyone is welcome.
"People want to come in just to add a bit of spice to their life and we want to help them have a great experience when they are here.
"We have beautiful lingerie. The lingerie ranges in sizes from six to 26 so there's something for everybody. It's stylish and classy, but sexy as well.
"We also have couples toys; we have toys for men, toys for women, lubricants, premium massage oils, there's bondage for erotic play, games, novelties, hens nights - there is something for everyone really.
Ms Lasini said customers who have visited the store had been jumping with joy and added that she even had an elderly woman come into the store who was proud of her purchase.
"It was great because sometimes the elderly people are a little bit scared or intimidated but she loved the fact that we were here.
"We have had visitors from all age groups. We have had young people, to girls coming in on their lunch break, guys coming in together, and people coming in with their friends. It's been such a great response so far," she said.
Ms Lasini said the idea to open a sex shop in Launceston had been a work in progress and was delighted to finally open its doors to Northern Tasmanians.
"We have a successful store in Hobart. Every time I have been in that store I have people asking us when we would be opening a store in Launceston.
"Judging by the reaction people have had since we have opened, people have been running in excited and have been really grateful that we are here," she said.
The shop is located on 118 Charles Street and Ms Lasini said their staff had great product knowledge and could also offer sexual advice.
"If you don't know what you're looking for, whether you're a pleasure pro or buying something for the first time, we are here to help," she said.
Adult Shop is Australia's largest adult store franchise.
Advertisement
Got a story? Contact me via email or twitter: Satria.Dyer-Darmawan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or @Satria_Dyer_D
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.