Times Past: Tasmania's dreams to bring AFL home a long, slow journey

On this day in 2006 Launceston set itself a milestone, filling up a record 20,971 seats at Aurora Stadium (now York Park) in Invermay to watch Hawthorn turn its six-match losing streak around against Richmond.
The day represented a highwater mark for football at Aurora Stadium, with Hawthorn playing three games, and one pre-season game, and St. Kilda playing two games there.
Buoyed by the attendance, the state government and Hawthorn Football Club hoped to use the record to push for an extension to the club's contract to play in Launceston indefinitely.
"A day like today could only enhance our reputation and I think it augurs well for the future," AFL Live in Tasmania chairman Peter Hudson said.
"Long term, rock solid, permanent, call it what you like - it's an agreement we all want," Mr Hudson said.
Event manager Noda Zissis said the ground's capacity was tested and that improvements would be made to areas including the Northern Stand to improve spectator comfort and ensure a capacity of 22,000 was possible.
It was reported at the time that then-premier Paul Lennon and Hawks president Jeff Kennett were hoping for an extension to the deal which saw Hawthorn play at least two games at the stadium each year.
"As a government we are very much committed to securing AFL football here at Aurora Stadium permanently," Mr Lennon had said.
"I'm quite hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to conclude negotiations successfully with the AFL and Hawthorn to have AFL permanently based here in Launceston."
The Examiner reported at the time that Hawthorn's commitment to Tasmania was in stark contrast to its co-tenant St Kilda.
After four years in Launceston, the club had, the week prior, announced it preferred to withdraw from its contract with the state government, ending a five-year deal to play two matches at Aurora until 2007.
The end of the 2006 season would see one of the biggest sponsorship deals in the country's sporting history with the Tasmanian government becoming a sponsor of Hawthorn Football Club for $20 million.
But with the recent final push for its own team, Tasmanians may soon have their own club to barrack for.
