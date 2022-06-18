The Tasmanian Liberal Government is attempting to lure anglers to the state's world-class inland fisheries with another $100,000 prize pool.
A further 50 tagged brown trout will be released into 15 of Tasmania's waters ahead of the 2022-23 angling season as part of the Tasmanian Tagged Trout Promotion.
Each tagged trout is worth $2000 to the lucky angler who reels it in.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the initiative promotes activity and tourism in regional areas.
"The Tasmanian Liberal Government delivers on its commitments and that's why we doubled the funding for the TTTP," she said.
"This season will be a real catch as it also includes a number of fish that remain uncaught from the previous year's promotion."
Ms Palmer said it was no wonder fishing in Tasmania was so popular, as the state's waters have one of the purest strains of wild brown trout in the world. "We're encouraging young anglers to get involved in the sport by extending the Junior Angler Fee Waiver initiative," she said. "Delivering on another commitment, the initiative means juniors can apply for a free angling licence for the upcoming season."
An inland angling licence is required to fish with a rod, reel and line in all inland water in Tasmania. Out of the 50 fish being released, four will go to the North-East, with two going to Briseis Mine Hole and two going to Curries River Reservoir. The North is set to receive two, both coming to Huntsman Lake, while the North-West will receive four, with two going to Lake Parangana and another two going to Lake Rowallan.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
