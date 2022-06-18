An inland angling licence is required to fish with a rod, reel and line in all inland water in Tasmania. Out of the 50 fish being released, four will go to the North-East, with two going to Briseis Mine Hole and two going to Curries River Reservoir. The North is set to receive two, both coming to Huntsman Lake, while the North-West will receive four, with two going to Lake Parangana and another two going to Lake Rowallan.