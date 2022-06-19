Tasmanian's finest young musicians performed at the St. Cecilia 'Winter Music' Concert on Saturday afternoon as part of two back-to-back sessions.
Held at the City Baptist Church, crowds were treated to a range of different music from Miley Cyrus to Vivaldi.
The St Cecelia School of Music was founded in 1974 with the aim to develop a professional, full-time teaching school for music students in Northern Tasmania.
Major concerts featuring the school's string orchestras and choirs have been held in Launceston for the past 40 years.
Featured orchestral groups included the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, Sonore Strings, and the Da Capo Strings.
All orchestras performed a varied selection of pieces, from Schubert's String Quartet No. 1 to Highlights from Jersey Boys.
Violinists Michael Stocks and Kimberley Brown played the haunting Illumination from the Irish-Norwegian song-writing team Secret Garden, accompanied by the St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra.
Solo violinist Huon Dinsmore performed the second movement of Winter, from Vivaldi's Four Seasons.
The concert also featured the St Cecelia's Junior Strings, which featured primary school ages starting at six years old.
Director of St Cecelia's Michael Stocks said although they no longer had to follow COVID-19 density requirements, they have decided to stick to the two sessions as to make the most of the venue and performance opportunity.
"For COVID we changed to two sittings so we could ensure everyone who wanted to come along was able to," he said.
"This worked well so we have stuck with it and it's great for those who want the option for the afternoon or evening.
"Since we have started doing the two concerts, it's always nice to look around a see a big audience especially for the first one."
Mr Stocks said the first concert allowed for the performers to get rid of their nerves.
"It was a relaxed atmosphere for the first show and that helps us feel more relaxed and less nervous which is great," he said.
"Especially for some of our younger members it's great because if they make a little mistake or are nervous they get two goes at it.
"We have practised these pieces for quite a while so it's great to be able to perform more than once."
With ages ranging from six to over 60, Mr Stocks said lots of the younger students work their way up to the senior groups.
