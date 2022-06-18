Tasmania's iconic winter festival Dark Mofo is coming to the end of it's schedule of events. The extensive program has seen thousands enjoy events and gigs such as the Winter Feast, the Kid LAROI and various art installations, among others.
There are still a number of exciting events for the finale of the festival, with the burning of the Ogoh-Ogoh to take place tonight at 6pm at Hobart's Regatta Grounds.
After the cancellation of the festival in 2020, and a half-sized program in 2021, this year saw the festival return closer to it's previous size. However, COVID has still caused issues for the event.
Due to a case of COVID-19, US-based instrumentalist Lingua Ignota was unable to travel to Australia and was forced to cancel her planned performance for June 17.
In statement on the Dark Mofo website she said she was upset she was not able to participate.
"I am devastated to say that I won't be able to perform at Dark Mofo because I have just tested positive for COVID," it read.
"I was so looking forward to this event and I'm gutted to disappoint fans who have been waiting to see me in that part of the world. I was greatly looking forward to this festival and this sucks, plain and simple. Please take care of yourselves and thank you for your understanding."
US-based post-metal band Deafheaven were also unable to travel to Australia for their scheduled June 19 show and made a similar statement on the Dark Mofo website. "We're saddened to announce the cancellation of our appearance at this year's Dark Mofo. While preparing for our flight yesterday, a member of our team tested positive for COVID-19 forcing us to forgo travel to Tasmania," it read.
The last event of the festival is for those brave enough to plunge into the icy waters of the Derwent River, as part of the Nude Solstice Swim at Long Beach on June 22.
Young Leaders of Tasmania has partnered with Dark Mofo to bring people with disability and their families the Dark Mofo Access Program.
Running over the weekend were private, sensory-friendly sessions held for people with a disability and their families. Noise, crowds, sensory overload and physical access make attending festivals like Dark Mofo challenging for people with disability.
Access Program participants visited The Purging and the Winter Feast on Saturday afternoon.
