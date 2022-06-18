State's COVID death toll reaches 85, approaches projected modelling

Saturday morning Tasmania recorded it's latest COVID-19 death after a person in their 70s died in the South of the state.
The latest death marks 85 total deaths since Tasmania opened it's borders on December 15 last year.
Advertisement
The most recent death brings cases close to modelling conducted for the government which projected deaths could exceed 87, with more than 51,000 positive cases in the community six months after borders opened.
Tasmania recorded 850 new cases overnight on Saturday morning, with 542 people recovered and released from isolation in that time.
The total number of active cases currently stands at 4537, and the state has recorded more than 171,000 cases of people who have recovered from COVID-19.
There are currently 31 people in hospital with COVID and of these, 13 are being treated specifically for COVID , with two people being cared for in the ICU.
The government is still encouraging people to get vaccinated as the best protection from COVID-19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.