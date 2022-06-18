Tasmanian women and girls will all have free access to pads and tampons at the states four major referral hospitals from July 1.
Minister for Women Jo Palmer made the announcement on Saturday that will see inpatients at Launceston General Hospital, Mersey Community Hospital, and North West Regional Hospital granted access sanitary items with the items already free at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Director of operations at Launceston General Hospital Jen Duncan said the initiative was about providing comfort and dignity to patients during a difficult time.
"We'll certainly be working through the next few months as to how they can be freely available so that they can have access as required," Ms Duncan said.
Minister for Woman Jo Palmer said the changes were part of the state government's $11.2 billion investment into health services over the next four years, which was set out in this year's budget.
"We know it's already a stressful experience for women and for girls when they do have to come to hospital, especially if it's an unexpected situation,
"If we're able to put just a small strategy in place that can relieve the pressure around getting a period then that's what this intention of this program is," Ms Palmer said.
Asked if this was a permanent initiative, Ms Palmer said the program would continue "for many years to come".
The initiative follows a similar announcement in April by the New South Wales government, which became the first state to introduce the landmark decision for women's health.
Previously sanitary items were only available in maternal and gynecology wards, but changes to access to female health have been introduced gradually in the state.
Last year the state government made sanitary items freely accessible to students in all government schools.
